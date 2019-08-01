Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Dorothy Funsch Dorothy Funsch, nee Nowotny, 94, of Belleville, IL, born September 23, 1924, in Chicago, IL, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mrs. Funsch was a telephone operator for 41 years before her retirement from Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Dorothy loved taking care of her family and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, George Joseph Funsch, who died on November 18, 1979; an infant daughter, Carole Jean Funsch; her parents, Edward Joseph and Emma Elizabeth, nee Klaus, Nowotny; a brother, Charles "Sonny" Joseph Nowotny; and a sister, LaVerne Downs. Surviving are four daughters, Marcia (Robert) Vangenhen, Suzanne (Michael) Schmidt, Patricia (Jim) Mahoney, and Peggy Lanxon; six grandchildren, Lana (John) Reed, Victoria (Josh) McDermott, Elliot Schmidt, Matthew Mahoney, Nathan Mahoney, and Brett Lanxon; two great-grandchildren, Griffin Reed and Lyla McDermott; a sister-in-law, Norma Nowotny; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic School, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will be held at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
