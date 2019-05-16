Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Dorothy Goacher


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Goacher Obituary
Dorothy Goacher Dorothy Jean Goacher, nee Needham, 73, of Belleville, IL, born October 11, 1945, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Dorothy graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1963, then started her employment with the St. Clair County Treasurer's office, retiring after 35 years. She worked a short time for Christian Home Care Services of Lebanon, IL. Dorothy wasn't affiliated with any groups ororganizations, but she could get lost in a good romance or mystery novel, sitting on the bank of Cottonwood Lake hoping to hook that elusive catfish, or being in the kitchen cooking for family and friends. Her specialty was chicken and dumplings "just like Momma made" that were eaten and enjoyed by many. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James M., and Ethel, nee Gilmartin, Needham; two sisters, Mary Wilson and Dolores Meister; and two brothers, James Needham and Joseph Needham. Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Murphy, Catherine Burke, and Ann Stephens; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . At Dorothy's request, her remains were cremated and services were private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
