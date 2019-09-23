|
Dorothy Haskenhoff Dorothy H. Haskenhoff, 102 years old of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on September 20, 2019 in Belleville, IL. She was born March 10, 1917, in East St. Louis, IL., the daughter of John and Rose nee Bargel Sharp. Dorothy married Richard Haskenhoff and they shared 54 years of wedded bliss. Dorothy attended Hough Grade School and Dupo High School. She was a member of the Cahokia Democratic Club, Cahokia Senior Citizens, and spent many years attending First Congregational Church of Dupo. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking and gardening. Her family especially recalls her delicious recipes of German potato salad, banana bread, mushroom casserole, chicken and dumplings, cream egg on toast and THE BEST homemade apple pie. Her grandchildren describe their nanny as remarkable, selfless, strong, independent, and loving all wrapped up with a little sass and dry humor. She had the ability to leave a piece of herself with you and the memories she left will last a lifetime. Surviving are her daughter, Joan Flemister; her five grandchildren, Wayne Flemister, Marc (Charlotte) Flemister, Diane (Todd) Lacy, Scott (Jackie) Francis, Steven (Lori) Francis; her great-grandchildren, Robbie (Danielle), Alena (Scott), Alyssa, Haley, Christopher, Shannon (Marquise) Epps, Sara; her great- great grandchildren, Cyerra, Jordon, Cydni, McCalin, Chaz, Chaynne, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Haskenhoff; her parents, John and Rose Sharp; her daughter, Barbara Francis; her infant daughter, Janice Haskenhoff; her sons-in-law, Bob Flemister, Bob Francis; her two sisters, Jean and Virginia; and her brother, John. "The family wants to thank her caregivers, great granddaughter, Shannon and Marquise for the wonderful care and love they gave her. She loved you girls very much. No one could have taken any better care of her. We all love you. Thanks so much~ Love, Grandma." In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Unity Hospice, 1604 East Port Plaza Drive Suite 102 Collinsville, IL 62234. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Her family will hold private graveside services. Interment will be in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 23, 2019