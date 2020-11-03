1/1
Sister Dorothy Helbling
Sister Dorothy Helbling
November 1, 2020
Maple Mount, Kentucky - Sister Dorothy Helbling, 92, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Nov. 1, 2020, at the Mount Saint Joseph Motherhouse. She was in her 73rd year of religious life.
A native of St. Anthony, N.D., she was an Ursuline Sister of Belleville before the merger of that community with Mount Saint Joseph in 2005.
From 1975-83, she served as provincial superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Belleville. She was general superior of the community from 1983-89 and 1995-2005.
Sister Dorothy taught at St. James School, Millstadt, 1952-53, and Holy Rosary School, Fairmont City, 1953-54. She was a retreat director at King's House Retreat and Renewal Center, Belleville, 1978-86, and was on the staff of Liguori Publications in Liguori, Mo., 1993-2003. She also taught in North Dakota.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and wake service will be private. The wake service is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in honor of Sister Dorothy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mount Saint Joseph
