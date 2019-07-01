Dorothy D. Holshouser Dorothy Holshouser, 89, of Troy, IL, born December 28, 1929 in Troy, IL passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and St. Ann Sodality. She worked many years for Troy Frozen Foods and retired from Central Bank in 1996 with 20 years of service. She was a member of Jarvis Township Senior Center. Dorothy was a true sports fan, following Illini Basketball, St. Louis Blues and Cardinals. She was a loving Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed the time spent family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Holshouser; parents, Charles and Dora (nee Wilkening) Kueker; son-in-law, Joseph Brown; sister, Lorene Schultze; brothers, Lester, Merriel, Earl and Gilbert Kueker. Surviving are her children, Patricia Brown of Troy, IL, Robert Holshouser of Cabot, AR and James (Colleen) Holhouser of St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren, Shawna (Abbey) Holshouser, Jennifer (Logan) Ridenour, Jaime (Nick) Leidenfrost and Kate (Jake Harrington) Holshouser; great-grandchildren, Sierra Holshouser, Lincoln Ridenour, Alexander and Caleb Leidenfrost; sisterinlaws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Memorials may be made to Morningside of Troy, activity fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 2, and 9 to 10 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held 10 am Wednesday, July 3 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment will be in Freidens Cemetery, Troy, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019