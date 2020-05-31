Or Copy this URL to Share

HORNACEK- Dorothy J. Hornacek, nee Walsh, age 65, of Waterloo, IL, born on September 15, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A public visitation with standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A Private Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary Chapel with Father Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



