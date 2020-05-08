Dorothy Howard
Dorothy Howard Dorothy "Dot" Jean Howard, nee, Elliott, 86, of O'Fallon, IL, born Sunday, July 30, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh in Shiloh, IL. Dot's life was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Family Church and loved singing in the choir and helping in the children's ministry. She was very active in the Cedarhurst Community, also singing in the choir there and participating in many activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Howard; sons, Thomas Howard, Daniel Howard and David Howard; parents, William and Martha, nee Heinrich, Elliott; sisters, Doris Brodigan and Mary Ann Lammert. Surviving are her children, Patricia (James) Henson of Granbury, TX, Julie (Michael) Anson of Belleville, IL, Michael (Janis) Howard of Belleville, IL, Barbara (Bruce) Murray of Kingwood, TX; Susan (Karl) Kraft of Belleville, IL, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org. Funeral: Private family interment was held.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 9, 2020
I have so many memories of Dot from swimming (sun bathing), playing tennis, and especially watching her and Betty playing tennis. I know she will be missed by her family and friends. Deepest sympathies.
Cathie Gimber
Friend
