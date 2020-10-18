1/1
Dorothy J. "Dottie" Vaughn
1928 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" J. Vaughn
October 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Dorothy "Dottie" J. Vaughn, nee Rayfield, 92, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 23, 1928, in Auburn, IL, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence.
Dottie worked as an Executive Secretary in Accounting. She loved to bowl with her bowling buddies, was an avid golfer for many years, and enjoyed fishing as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Vaughn, parents, Leo and Maud, nee Estep, Rayfield, 3 sisters, Hazel Blakey,
June Lester, Polly Forgy, 2 brothers, Bud Rayfield, Don Rayfield.
Surviving are son, Steve McGrew of Springfield, IL, her daughter, Cindy Grosse (Don) of Belleville, IL, brother, Joe Rayfield of St. Charles, MO, 5 grandchildren, Brandon Grosse (Jill), Shannon Grosse, David Grosse, Leila McGrew, Patty McGrew, 4 great-grandchildren, Blake Grosse, Aubrey, Roman, & Sophie, dear nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com <http://www.kurrusfh.com/>.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, 701 W. Temple Ave, Effingham IL 62401.
Funeral: Private services.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
