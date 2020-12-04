Dorothy June Eckhoff
May 13, 1924 - December 2, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Dorothy June Eckhoff, nee Beteoche, 96, of Belleville, IL, born May 13, 1924, in Hillsboro, IL, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Eckhoff was a secretary for the Federal Probation office in East St. Louis, IL, before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Eckhoff; and her parents, Louis John and Delores Caroline, nee Harkey, Beteoche; a brother, Don Beteoche; and a sister, Rose Marie Norber.
Surviving are her children, Dorothy Ann (Bill) Griffith, Melinda Jane (John) Wilt, and John David Eckhoff; four grandchildren, Janice, Jason, Sara, and Jonathan; ten great-grandchildren;
a sister, Peggy Jane (Paul) Westbrook; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank HSHS Hospice, and especially Nurse Angie and Nurse Michelle. They became family and we will never forget you, bet ya.
Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice.
.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL.
Burial will be at Wares Grove Cemetery, Butler, IL.