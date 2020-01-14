Home

Dorothy Kehrer

Dorothy Kehrer Obituary
Dorothy Kehrer Dorothy Kehrer, nee Dalman, of Du Bois, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 94 in Belleville. Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Belinski; her father, Felix Dalman; her brother Raymond Dalman, husbands Walter Krysnoski and John Kehrer, and grandson Ron Hurst. She is survived by daughters Rosemarie McAllister of Belleville and son Walter Krysnoski (Alice) of Hecker. She played the role of Grandma to everybody, both to family and friends. Those who will carry on her legacy are grandchildren Kenneth Hurst (Kathy) of Houston, TX; Becky Cline of Belleville, Tracy Hurst of Belleville, Marie and Debbie Krysnoski of Hecker and great-grandchildren Kevin, Kyle, Kurtis, Malcolm, John, Nicholas and great-great grandchildren Kevin and Ellie. Service: On January 16, Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home will be hosting the 9:00 visitation and 10:00 service. Procession is expected at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
