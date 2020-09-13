Dorothy Kemp

KEMP - Dorothy J. Kemp, 82, passed away September 9, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Due to COVID restrictions, a total of twenty-five people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 11am-1pm on Monday September 14, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Funeral service to follow at 1pm. A private burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery. Arrangements handeled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



