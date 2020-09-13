1/
Dorothy Kemp
KEMP - Dorothy J. Kemp, 82, passed away September 9, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Due to COVID restrictions, a total of twenty-five people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 11am-1pm on Monday September 14, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Funeral service to follow at 1pm. A private burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery. Arrangements handeled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
14
Service
01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
