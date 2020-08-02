Dorothy Kite

KITE- Dorothy L. Kite, age 64, of Collinsville, IL, born on February 8, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Father Stan Konieczny officiating. Internment will be at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



