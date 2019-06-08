|
|
Dorothy Kresse Dorothy Margaret (Moss) Kresse, age 93, formerly of Belleville, IL. died on June 1, 2019 at her home in Westmont, IL. She was born on Feb 20, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL She is preceded in death by the loves of her life, her loving husband of 35 years Charles Edward Kresse, devoted partner of 31 years Robert J. Steding and special friend of 2 years Walter Burdett, and her granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Doyle. She is survived by daughter Carol Ann (Randall) Woods of Hinsdale, IL, and son Richard Edward (Tawnya) Kresse of Manchester, MO, grandchildren Paul K. (Christine) Woods, Carrie C. (Jeff) Doyle, Joshua (Kate) Kresse, Matthew Kresse, Jacob (Jen) Kresse, Anna Kresse, Ezekiel Kresse, Samuel Kresse and 11 great grandchildren. Siblings Gilbert (Joan) Moss, Irma Yates, Robert (Judy) Moss, Thomas Moss, Barbara Ward and Sharon (Bruce) Shamblin. Dorothy attended East Side High School in East St. Louis, IL. She worked at the Downers Grove Reporter in Downers Grove, IL and at Beno J Gundlach in Belleville, IL. She enjoyed family, friends, lake activities and travel. Service: You are welcome to join us in a celebration of her life on June 29, 11am-4pm at 14 Holiday Dr, Somonauk, IL. West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services Werstmont, IL 630-852-8000
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 8, 2019