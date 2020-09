SCHULZ- Dorothy L. Schulz, 93, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday September 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton Father Paul Nguyen OMV. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.



