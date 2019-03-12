Dorothy M. (Vermillion)Burns Dorothy Burns, 90, of Collinsville, IL, born on October 25, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. Dorothy was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. She preceded in death by her husband, John T. Burns, whom she married on May 5, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, East St. Louis, IL; her parents, Bernard and Helen, nee Chaput, Vermillon. Surviving are her sons and daughter, Jean (Marty) Clancy of Collinsville, IL, Ed (Barb) Burns of O'Fallon, IL, Al Burns of Farmington, MO, Theresa (Dennis) Fleming of Sorento, IL, Joe Burns of Washington DC and Don (Madeleine) Burns of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, James Clancy, Sean Clancy, Brian Clancy, Christopher Burns, Michael Burns, Keanan Fleming, Scott (Megan) Fleming and Jennifer Burns; brother and sisters, Helen Haywood of St. Charles, MO, Bernard Vermillon of Glen Carbon, IL and Mary Ann Conrad of Millstadt, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern IL or SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Dupo, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL.

