Dorothy M. Sandheinrich
September 3, 1930 - November 24, 2020
St. Libory, Illinois - Dorothy M. Sandheinrich, nee Schoenherr, of St. Libory, IL born Sept. 3, 1930 in Lively Grove, IL died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Dorothy was a retired custodian for the American Legion Hall Post 683 in St. Libory, IL, a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Libory, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Frances, nee Behrmann, Schoenherr, stepmother, Frances, nee Balmann, Schoenherr, her husband, Clarence G. Sandheinrich, whom she married on Nov. 19, 1952 in Lively Grove, IL and who died on May 9, 2006, two brothers, Norbert and Jerome Schoenherr, and a sister-in-law, Lavern Schoenherr.
Surviving are her two daughters, Dianne Cowden of Belleville, IL, Karen (Scott) Kolodin of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren, Erica (Taylor) Murphy, Lindsey (fiancé Jon Gill) Kolodin, Sara Sandheinrich, Anthony, Heather, and Todd Cowden, Brad and Adam Kolodin; two great grandchildren, Camryn Murphy, Sophia Kolodin; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Schoenherr, Edna Wienstroer, Grace Smith; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so. All visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Memorials may be made to St. Liborius Catholic Church, 911 Sparta St., P.O. Box 331, St. Libory, IL 62282. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
.
Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL.
Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. Liborius Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery, St. Libory, IL.