MARTI - Dorothy L. Marti, age 93 of Highland, IL, died August 04, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. Public Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Friday, August 07, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Private Funeral Service will be Friday, August at the church. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.



