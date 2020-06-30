Dorothy Mary Buescher
BUESCHER - Dorothy Mary (nee Oberlag) Buescher, 87, died at Eden Village Retirement Center, Glen Carbon, IL, on Thursday, June 26, 2020. Memorials can be made to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Cremation rites have been afforded and a graveside service will be planned for a later date at Wright City Cemetery. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
