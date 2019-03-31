Dorothy Marie Meinkoth Dorothy Meinkoth nee Rodenmeyer,98, of O'Fallon, IL, born April 19, 1920 inSt. Louis, MOpassed awayon Thursday, March28, 2019. Dorothy was a lovely ladywho enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a secretary for Hope United Church of Christ for 25 yearsand latera member of Union United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, drawing, sewing, and will be remembered for her elegance and charm. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Carroll Meinkoth; parents, John R. and Marie J.(nee Classen) Rodenmeyer; siblings, Helen (Harold) Schrauth, Bernice (Jack) Vickers, Jack (Arlene) Rodenmeyer, Ruth (Darwin) Lloyd, Eleanor (Clifford) Hartwell; and brother-in-law, Donald Hillesheim. Dorothy is survived by her children,Jody (Gary) Seibert of Belleville, IL, Susan (Dennis) Meyer of O'Fallon, IL, and Michael (Joan) Meinkoth of Jefferson City, MO; sister, Melba Hillesheim of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jenny) Seibert of Seattle, WA, Gretchen Seibert of Seattle, WA, Ian Meinkoth of Jefferson City, MO, and Jacob Meinkoth of Jefferson City, MO; great-grandchildrenMaggie Seibert and Eliza Seibert; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross at redcross.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:30 p.m.at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: Service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Joe Scheetsofficiating. Interment will be heldWednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019