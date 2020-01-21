|
Dorothy Metz Dorothy Jean (nee Edwards) Metz, 93 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Dupo, IL. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dupo, IL. She taught 1st and 2nd grades at Dupo Elementary School. She was a SIUE Alumna, where she earned her Bachelor and Master degrees in education, a lifetime member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a member of the St. Clair County Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Dupo Hall of Fame Teachers Association, and a lifetime member of the VFW ladies auxiliary 6368 in Dupo, IL. Surviving are her son, Arthur Frank Metz II; her three daughters, Katherine Sue Rabbermann, Dorothy Jean Lee and Brenda Ann (Thomas) Schaefer; her grandchildren, Bryan (Liz) Metz, Tiffany (Craig) Schultheis, Derrick (Debra) Rabbermann, Josh Lee, Kyle Lee, Justin (Kristi) Bieg and Jessica (Steve) Mansker, her step-grandchildren, Lauren (Zac) Bardou and Greg Schaefer; her great grandchildren, Grace and Peyton Rabbermann, Tessa, Kehrington and Kegan Schultheis, Claire Metz, Rune Lee, Teighen Lee, Brooke and Jake Bieg, Jackson and Bailey Mansker, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Frank Metz; her parents, John Francis and Lucy Mae (nee Dickerson) Edwards; and her grandson, Glenn Joseph Rabbermann. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the . Service: Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Leesman Funeral Home, in Dupo, IL, and one hour prior to services on Friday, at First Baptist Church in Dupo, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, in Dupo, IL, with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, MO.
