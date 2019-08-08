|
Dorothy Mezyk Dorothy L. Mezyk, nee Story, age 93, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on May 1, 1926 in Union City, TN died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Mezyk; her parents, Paul M. and Helen, nee Wenstent, Story; her brother, Paul Story; and her sister, Mary Ellen Feilner. Dorothy is survived by her special niece and God Child, Pat Dues-L'Heureux of Las Vegas, NV; special niece and caregiver, Delores "Dee" Fronczak of Collinsville, IL; special niece, Cindy Parker of Glendale, AZ; special niece Barbara Haeffner of Waterloo, IL; her sisters, Viola Fink of Waterloo, IL, and Shirley Parker of Surprise, AZ; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Story of Columbia, IL; and her beloved pets, Jacque, Harley and Sam. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as extended family at Bradford Place in Swansea, IL. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital for the love and compassion they showed to Dorothy and her family, especially the staff on the 4th floor and also a thank you to Amanda of Heartland Hospice. A special thank you to Delores. She was so much more than just a caregiver to Dorothy, she was like a daughter to her and was always making sure Dorothy was being taken care of. Memorials may be made to , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or in the form of masses or to donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Stan Konieczny officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019