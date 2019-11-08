|
Dorothy Murray Dorothy L. Murray, 91, of Belleville, passed away on November 4, 2019 at 2:01 A.M. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Dorothy was born December 22, 1927 in Tacoma, WA to Leo and May Malloy. She married George P. Becker on January 17, 1946 in Tacoma, WA, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1995. She then married Jerry Murray in 2004, he preceded her in death in 2011. Also preceding her in death were one son, Michael Becker; one daughter, Sandra Giffhorn; four sisters and two brothers. Surviving is her daughter, Cheryl (Randy) Lucash; grandchildren, Jill Yaekel (Mike Shearon), Jerry Yaekel Jr. (Dori Krauss), Jeff Yaekel (Sue), Dottie Bourn (Scott Morkisz), Christina Henry (Mike); great-grandchildren, Georgi Yaekel, Luke Yaekel, Scott Bourn, Forest "Woody" Bourn, Josie Yaekel, Jared Yaekel, Kayla Moreno; great-great grandchildren, Eleanor Yount-Bourne, Zelda Yount; step-daughters, Kathleen Curry, Mary Ann Ingersol (Rich), Dot Wines (Frank Allemand), Peggy Van Dorne (David); daughter-in-law, Janice Becker; cousin, Juli Jean Malloy; and a special friend, Elayne Svehla. In years past, Dorothy was a co-owner and operator of the Capitol Grill restaurant in downtown Belleville . She also enjoyed the time she spent at River City Casino. Dorothy was an exceptionally loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's or a . Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. Service: A memorial service will follow at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Inurnment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019