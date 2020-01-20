Home

PARKER - Dorothy "Dot" Parker, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation 5-8pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Dot will be laid to rest next to Harry at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020
