|
|
Dorothy Placek Dorothy M. Placek 99, of Belleville passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:23 P.M. at St Paul's Senior Community. Dorothy was born in Terre Haute, IN to Julius and Jessie Fernandez on Tuesday, July 20th 1920. She married the love of her life, Willard James 'Bud' Placek on September 30th, 1939 at the Landsdowne Baptist Church in East St. Louis, IL. They were married for 57 years until his passing on August 19th, 1996. As a youth the family moved back to Fairmount City, IL where she attended Landsdowne Junior High, and East Side HS. As a senior, the family moved to "South of Belleville" and in her words "she was forced" to attend and graduate from Belleville Township HS. She was a proud retail clerk and worked for over 20 years at Libson Shop in Belleville. She was known for her delicious Christmas cookies, Spanish and Czech baked goods, and Manuela's at Easter. Dorothy was a very loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan, and known for her victory dances when they won and even when they lost. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings: Alice Biggs, Beatrice Urberger, Helen Fernandez, Jack Fernandez, Juluis 'Jim' Fernandez, and Richard 'Tex" Fernandez. She is survived by her children: Buddy Placek (Melva) of Capt. Cook, HI, 'Penny' Schmidt (Harold) of Columbia, IL and Dr. Richard Placek & (Deborah) of Springdale, AR. Her grandchildren: Colin Placek, Kele Richard, Christopher Placek, Chuck Schmidt (Jean), Stephen Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, Travis Placek, Kristen Pinner (Ty), and Megan Placek. Her great grandchildren: Tyson & Kamryn Pinner, and many nieces and nephews. The Placek family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to St Paul's Senior Community and Heartland Hospice. She will be greatly missed by all but we can relish in the fact that she is reunited with Bud and the rest of her family which she dearly missed so much. Services: A celebration of life will be held September 30th, 11am, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 115 W B St, Belleville, IL 62220.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019