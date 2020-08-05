1/1
Dorothy Price
Dorothy Price Dorothy Ellen Price, 90, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at her son's residence. Mrs. Price was born August 12th, 1929, in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Virginia, nee Stoddard, Kenly. Dorothy retired from Hartford Insurance after 34 years, and was co-owner of Stockyards Insurance Agency, National Stockyards, Illinois until retirement in 2014. She loved being with family, playing cards, casino trips, boating and bowling and water skiing in her younger years. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is going to be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Lloyd Price whom she married on June 28th, 1947 in East St. Louis, Illinois; her father and mother, Ernest E. and Virginia E. Kenly; an infant son, Harold L. Price Jr., a son, Lloyd A. "Butch" Price; brothers, Ernest A. Kenly, Robert E. Kenly and a sister, G. Marie (Ralph) Townsend. Dorothy is survived by a son, Michael D. (Marla) Price of Smithton, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Debra Price of Belleville, Illinois; 6 grandsons, Timothy A. (Angela) Price of Belleville, Illinois, Curtis M. Price of Troy Illinois, Keith A. (Christie) Price of Xenia, Illinois, Jeffrey S. Price of Edwardsville, Illinois, Gregory C. (Sandy) Price of Belleville, Illinois, and Steven L. (Renee) Price of Swansea, Illinois. She is further survived by 11 great-grandchildren; Gabryel, Christopher, Matia, Claire, Zoe, Violet, Lucas, Cooper, Lincoln, Sullivan, and Ruby Price; and a brother, Gary E. (Anita) Kenly of Hamel, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Catherine Price of Glen Carbon, and Ilene Price of Highland, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with Rev. William Price officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
