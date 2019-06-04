|
DOROTHY PRINDABLE- Dorothy J. "Dottie" Prindable, 84, of Belleville, IL, died SatUrday, June 1, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. June 6, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. June 7, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. June 7, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, Burial will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019
