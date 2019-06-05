Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Prindable Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Prindable

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Prindable Dorothy J. "Dottie" Prindable, nee Bertelsmann, 84, of Belleville, IL, born May 25, 1935, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Bradford Place Assisted Living, Swansea, IL, surrounded by her loving family. Dottie was a cashier at the local Kroger and Schnucks grocery stores for over 20 years before retiring. During those years, she always greeted customers with a smile and donned festive attire for every holiday. Dottie's favorite hobbies included sewing and cooking. She was well known for making fleece and baby blankets and homemade BBQ sauce for various family members, friends, and even friends of friends if they were lucky enough. Each blanket or batch of BBQ sauce was made with care and love. Dottie always looked forward to her monthly get-togethers with her high school girl friends, or "The Club", as they liked to call themselves. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, singing and visiting her children and grandchildren who live all around the United States. Dottie took part in the Metro East Community Chorale for over ten years as a soprano, where they would put on seasonal singing concerts and perform at fairs. She was an avid churchgoer who rarely missed a Sunday service and a chance to take part in the St. Augustine and St. Henry's church choirs in Belleville, IL. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Charles D. Prindable, whom she married on July 4, 1960, and who died on March 10, 1994; one daughter, Jennifer L. Prindable; one son, Scott Prindable; her parents, William and Minnie, nee Macha, Bertelsmann; six brothers, Leo, Raymond, Henry, George, Frank and Fred Bertelsmann; and five sisters, Annie and Mary Bertelsmann, Theresa Meyer, Rose Peabody and Julie Pierpoint. Surviving are four daughters, Tina (Todd) Surber of Larkspur, CO, Linda (Dan) Davis of Belleville, IL, Jodie (Dave) Coughlin of West Bend, WI, and Stephanie (Patrick) Meek of Belleville, IL; two sons, Kevin (Sandy) Prindable of Muskegon, MI, and Jay (Andie) Prindable of Robinson, IL; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Prindable of Belleville, IL; 17 grandchildren, Amanda Surber, Shannon (Nick) Palacio, Evan Surber, Jessica and Josh Davis, Ethan, Megan and Abby Coughlin; Savannah and Ian Meek, Tyler Prindable, Dennis and Nicole Prindable, Alec and Eli Prindable, and Hannah and William Prindable; one great-grandson, Thomas Prindable; two brothers, Steve Bertelsmann of Belleville, IL, and Ralph (Neva) Bertelsmann of Collinsville, IL; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff members at Bradford Place, Assisted Senior Living for always making Dottie feel at home as she lived with Parkinson's Disease the last several years of her life and a special thanks to the staff at The Family Hospice. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



