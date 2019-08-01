|
Dorothy Sandheinrich Dorothy Carolyn Sandheinrich, nee Frisch, 85, of Belleville, IL, born March 12, 1934, in New Athens, IL, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry J. and Kathryn A., nee Nast, Frisch; and two brothers, John (Kaye) Frisch and Sylvester Frisch; and two sisters, Cecelia (Clarence) Thompson, and Glady Frisch. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Victor L. Sandheinrich whom she married on May 7, 1955; two sons, Mark (Karen) Sandheinrich, and Steven (Michelle) Sandheinrich; one daughter, Viki (Steve) Brown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Frisch; two sisters, Leona (Walter) McGlamery, and Kathleen (John) Bell; numerous nieces and nephews; and her constant companion, Daisy. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. The Sandheinrich family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and kindness shown to Dorothy. . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu and Msgr. William McGhee concelebrating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019