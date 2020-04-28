Dorothy Stull Dorothy M. Stull, nee Cason, 90, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born September 29, 1929, in Monette, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bethesda Southgate in St. Louis, Missouri. Dorothy was formerly employed by Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL and Our Lady of the Snows Shrine, Belleville, IL. Dorothy loved playing cards and in her healthier years she loved to dance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stull; her son, Jeffrey Stull; her parents, John and Lillie, nee Hunter, Cason; and her siblings, Willine Trammel, Thelma Price, Neal Cason, Hazel Wallace, Ruby Veness, and John Cason. Surviving are her daughter, Robbie (Donnie) Allen of Waterloo, IL; five grandchildren, Dawn (David) Gonzalez, Dane (Emily Arbeiter) Allen, Derek Allen, Jessica Stull and Jillian Mathis; and 11 great grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Service: A private family graveside service will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.