SUHRE - Dorothy "Dot" Suhre, 87, of Alhambra, Illinois, passed away August 22, 2020. Visitation will be held from4-8pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Eden Church. There will be a limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. A private family service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Eden Church Burial in Hoxsey Cemetery in Alhambra. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store