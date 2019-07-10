Home

Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Dorothy E. Taake Dorothy E. Taake, 94, of Glen Carbon, IL, born May 10, 1925 and passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in Glen Carbon, IL surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Troy, IL. She was a loving mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Taake whom she married July 17, 1960 and he passed away on October 14, 1998; her grandchildren, Allison Taake and Scott Kueker; son-in-law, Randy Storey; parents, William P and Mae (nee Davis) Howerton; brother Marvin Howerton. Surviving are her children, Tracy (Linda) Taake of St. Jacob, IL, Debra Storey of Rochester, IL, Keith (Dawn) Kueker of Holland, MI and Gary (Becky) Kueker of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren, Brittany and Emily Taake, Amber (Gary) Fifer, Kevin (Nicole) Keuker, Shaun (Shayna) Kueker, Barbar and Karrie Kueker and Heather (Miguel), great-grandmother; sister of Laverne Holshouser of Glen Carbon, kkIL; sister-in-law of Carol Howerton of TX, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend to many. Memoirals may be made to Hospice of Southern IL or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: services will be held 7 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Landskroener officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019
