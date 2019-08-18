|
THIERRY- Dorothy M. Thierry, nee Mueller, age 88, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of St. Louis, Mo.'s Gurney Court neighborhood, died August 16, 2019. Friends may gather at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill., for a 10:30 am departure. Graveside Service will be at 11:15 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019