Dorothy Tiemann Dorothy (Dot) Paula Tiemann (née Grimmer) was reunited in heaven with her husband, Jim, on September 27, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. She took her last breath on earth enveloped in love by her children, with her faithful dog, Andy, lying by her side. She was 84 years old. Dot was born on April 20, 1935 in Belleville to her parents, Frank Michael and Edna Louise (née Griesbaum) Grimmer. One of 12 children, Dot always told happy stories of growing up in Belleville with her brothers and sisters whom she maintained close relationships with, eventually raising children together and developing the "Aunt Farm". She married James (Jim) Tiemann on September 4, 1954. Together they had 9 children who were raised in a loving, family environment as family was everything to Jim and Dot. Jim passed away 25 years ago, but Dot carried on what they had built together, hosting family dinners every Sunday with an average attendance of 20+, all eager to fill up on the full-course dinners, desserts, and most importantly, fellowship that these dinners provided. Dorothy's unconditional love for her children, grandchildren and doggies was evident in every aspect of her life, from the loving home she maintained, to the family favorites like licorice, party chex and dreaded mix that she always had on hand. Bowls of M&M's, plain and peanut (her favorite) always graced her table and there were always cookies and ice cream to be found. Dot was the epitome of loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be so terribly missed by all. As an initial employee, Dorothy was instrumental in the development and success of Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission (SILEC) where she worked for 40 years. She was awarded the SILEC Presidential Award in 2001. Dorothy is survived by her children, Terry (Roger) Hornsby; Sharon (Tom) Bockewitz; Karen and fiancé David Klein; Scott (Kim) Tiemann; Cindy (Rick) Brasel; Perry (Judy) Tiemann; Jim (Mary Lynn) Tiemann; Michelle (Bob) Herbert; Chris (Stan) Jarvis; eighteen grandchildren; Sondra (CJ), Chad (Gabrielle), Adam (Monika), Jessica (Cole), Madison (Cullen), Emily (Jarrod), Alex (Hilary), Danielle (Dakota), Haley, Blake, Mackenzie, Brooke, Grahm, Montana, Eli, Savannah, Jagger, Kelsey; and six great-grandchildren; Brayden, Liam, Hank, Millie, Briggs, Holland; brother Harlan; sisters Marjorie (Robert) Calhoun and Martha Corwin; sister-in-law Ann Grimmer; numerous nieces and nephews as well as friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her mother and father, brothers Franklin (Violet), Joseph, Daniel (Juanita), David (Frances), and sisters Helen (Wib) Schmellmeyer, Virginia (Arnold) Wild, Lucille (George) Alexander, Janet (Bob) Rujawitz, sister-in-law Shirley Grimmer, and brother-in-law Jerry Corwin. Memorials may be made to the Greater Missouri Chapter of the or to BJC Hospice. A special thank you to BJC Hospice, The Atrium of Belleville and Margie from Home Instead. Service: A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at at the Swansea Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 5, from 12 to 3pm. Please come and help celebrate the beautiful spirit that was Dorothy Paula Tiemann. At this point, Dorothy would be done with all of this talk about her and would say "EOS ( end of subject) !"
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019