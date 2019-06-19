Dorothy Vollmer Dorothy Louise Vollmer, nee Gaa, 95, of Belleville, IL, born November 1, 1923, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday June 15, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Vollmer was a retired bookkeeper, having worked for both the Francis Becherer and the Voellinger, Moore & Renner CPA firms. Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and was an avid bowler and quilter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clarence G. Vollmer, whom she married on May 15, 1945, at St. Peter's Cathedral, and who died on April 2, 2012; her parents, Oswald and Edna, nee Hermanns, Gaa; a brother, Stanley (Marie) Gaa; and a sister, Verdell Grimmer. Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Joseph (Barbara) Vollmer of Carbondale, IL, Glenn (Sue) Vollmer of Belleville, IL, and Mary (Steve) Gass of Golconda, IL; four grandchildren, Shawn Vollmer, Teri (Todd) Glas, Matthew (Jaci) Musec, and Melissa Musec; two step-grandchildren, Jason D. Norton and Richard A. Cullivan; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Steven Pautler officiating. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary