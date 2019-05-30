Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Vonderheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Vonderheid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Vonderheid Obituary
Dorothy Vonderheid Dorothy D. Vonderheid, 87, of Belleville, IL, born December 1, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Swansea Rehab, Swansea, IL. Dorothy worked at Empire Comfort Systems for 44 years before her retirement. She was an avid reader and a member of AARP. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mamie, nee Neithardt, Vonderheid. Dorothy is survived by dear friends, Wayne and Cindy Heinecke, and their children, Stephanie Heinecke, Ryan (Tammy) Heinecke, Balleigh Hoover, and Harlow Heinecke; and her devoted neighbor, Kathy Evans. Memorials may be made to the New Athens Library District. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now