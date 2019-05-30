|
Dorothy Vonderheid Dorothy D. Vonderheid, 87, of Belleville, IL, born December 1, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Swansea Rehab, Swansea, IL. Dorothy worked at Empire Comfort Systems for 44 years before her retirement. She was an avid reader and a member of AARP. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mamie, nee Neithardt, Vonderheid. Dorothy is survived by dear friends, Wayne and Cindy Heinecke, and their children, Stephanie Heinecke, Ryan (Tammy) Heinecke, Balleigh Hoover, and Harlow Heinecke; and her devoted neighbor, Kathy Evans. Memorials may be made to the New Athens Library District. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019