Dorothy Walta Dorothy M. Walta, nee Stauder, 93, of Belleville, IL, born October 14, 1926, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Raymond J. Walta, whom she married May 14, 1955, and who died May 24, 2010; her parents, Fred and Eleanor, nee Gruenewald, Stauder; a granddaughter, Brittany May; and two brothers, Dr. Cletus Stauder and Ralph Stauder. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Seibert of Shiloh, IL, and Beth (Robert) May of Belleville, IL; three sons, Michael (Evelyn) Walta of New Athens, IL, Jeffrey Walta and Timothy Walta, both of Freeburg, IL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Seibert, Brooke Seibert, Jordan May, and Lauren (Jacob) Bayers; a great-grandson, Brody Bayers; a sister-in-law, Gwen Stauder; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020