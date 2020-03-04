|
Dorothy Watkins Dorothy Rose Watkins, 96 of Granite City, IL, left this earthly life to spend eternity with her Heavenly Father on Monday morning, March 2, 2020. Our God is an Awesome God, He reigns from Heaven above, with Wisdom, Power, and Love, Our God is an Awesome God. * Dorothy the daughter of Earl R. Mefford and Mary Jane (Lee) Mefford. She is survived by sister-in-law, Juanita Mefford (George, deceased); daughter, Patricia J. Miller-Meyer (Des Moines, IA); son Bruce M. Watkins (Donna) Granite City; son-in-law Robert Vasquez: eight grandchildren: Christopher (Terry) Miller, Des Moines IA; Margo Miller (Melinda), Bondurant, IA; Jeffrey (Carin) Miller, Fremont, NE; Stephanie (Graeme) Edge, Valrico, FL; Hilary (Kevin) Kasprovich, Dayton, OH; Lisa (Robert) Mink III, Angela Taylor (Alan) Taylor, Virginia Beach, VA; Andrea Vasquez, Granite City, and 22 great-grandchildren. The circle of life continues with Dorothy being called Home to be with those who've gone to Glory before: her parents; her husband Willmer; her sisters, Erlyn and Ruby; brothers George and Lawrence; her youngest daughter, Pamela; a son-in-law, David D. Meyer; and one grandson, Dennis Patric Miller. Oh, what a Homecoming that will be! Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Service: Burial will be at 10:00 am at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Glen Carbon IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020