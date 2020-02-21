Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
200 N. Lange
Maryville, IL
WIEMANN- Dorothy "Dottie" Caroline Wiemann, age 91, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Joseph Havrilka celebrant. Private burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
