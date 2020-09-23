1/
Dorothy Zeigenbein
ZEIGENBEIN - Dorothy L. Zeigenbein, 90, passed away September 21, 2020. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-6pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the building and the wearing of facial coverings is required. Funeral Services will be private, and burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home.

