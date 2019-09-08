Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Bradshaw Obituary
Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw, age 45, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home. He was born on April 23, 1974 the son of Karl and Joyce (Edwards) Bradshaw. He married Holly Theisen in 2002 in Alton, IL, she survives. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spending his time outdoors; fishing, hunting, and mushroom and arrowhead hunting. He is survived by his father, Karl and his mother, Joyce; his wife, Holly; four children, Kaitlyn Rea, Brei Theisen, Zoey and Caleb Schuyler, Alaska Golden all of Alton; two brothers, Jesse Bradshaw of Alton, Michael and Kristy Bradshaw of Rosedale; four grandchildren, Natalie Rea, Emma Spraggs, Ava Moore, Wyatt Schuyler, and one on the way; Easton Moore. Douglas is preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother; Karl Joseph. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com . Service: Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Terry Munn officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now