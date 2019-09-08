|
Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw, age 45, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home. He was born on April 23, 1974 the son of Karl and Joyce (Edwards) Bradshaw. He married Holly Theisen in 2002 in Alton, IL, she survives. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spending his time outdoors; fishing, hunting, and mushroom and arrowhead hunting. He is survived by his father, Karl and his mother, Joyce; his wife, Holly; four children, Kaitlyn Rea, Brei Theisen, Zoey and Caleb Schuyler, Alaska Golden all of Alton; two brothers, Jesse Bradshaw of Alton, Michael and Kristy Bradshaw of Rosedale; four grandchildren, Natalie Rea, Emma Spraggs, Ava Moore, Wyatt Schuyler, and one on the way; Easton Moore. Douglas is preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother; Karl Joseph. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com . Service: Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Terry Munn officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019