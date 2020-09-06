1/
Douglas Comstock Jr.
COMSTOCK JR. - Douglas "Doug" Eugene Comstock Jr., age 34, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in St. Charles, MO. Private visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
