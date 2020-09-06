COMSTOCK JR. - Douglas "Doug" Eugene Comstock Jr., age 34, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in St. Charles, MO. Private visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



