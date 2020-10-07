1/1
Douglas E. Root
1950 - 2020
DOUGLAS E. ROOT
September 23, 1950 - September 28, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Mr. Douglas Root of Mascoutah, IL departed this life at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL on Monday, September 28, 2020. He had attained the age of 70 years and 5 days.
Doug was born on September 23, 1950 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of William and Mary Jean Root. Doug was united in marriage to Debbie Pries in Zion Lutheran Church on April 1, 2006 and she survives his passing.
Doug was a retired Family Counselor at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He was passionate about being outdoors, spending time golfing and biking. He loved road trips, was active in several bible study groups and had a heart of gold.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 14 years, Debbie Root of Mascoutah; two sons, Wil Root and Tim Root of Portland, OR; daughter, Mariha (Buddy) Root of Prairie du Rocher, IL; granddaughter, Ariha Root; sister, Nancy Stone of Annapolis, MD; two step daughters, Jamie Schlef Wilhelm and husband Kevin of New York City, NY Heather Brand and husband Matt of Okawville, IL; as well as a host of friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Root and his sister, Marylee Root.
In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital, #1 Children's Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 or the Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Please protect the safety of yourself and others by wearing a mask.
Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 2, 2020
my most sincere sympsthy to doug's wife and family.. so shocked to read about his passing. i worked with doug when i too worked at st elizabeth's hospital in spite of working in education and training and I. T. dept where i taught doug the patient care system to chart his notes! always very kind and friendly. liked him a lot and know his job could be stressful at times. again prayers and good thoughts for all of you and may your grief lessen in time!
joanne jung
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty Campbell
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Doug's unexpected passing. He was a pleasure to work with and we always enjoyed our visits with him talking about golf, investments, travel and our love of animals. He will be deeply missed. Sending our sincere condolences and praying for comfort for his family and friends.
Sarah and Phil Caravia
Friend
September 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah and Ken Ebel
Friend
September 29, 2020
Doug was a true and loyal friend. So sad to hear of his passing but know “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” especially in his case. Praying for comfort for his wife, kids and grandkids.
Marie Wade
Marie Wade
Friend
September 29, 2020
Rush Henrietta class 1968 will miss you!
shirley schultz
Friend
September 29, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Doug’s sudden passing. Our condolences to his family. Darlene Harrison Wright (Ralph’s sister)
September 29, 2020
Debbie, I am so sad to hear this news. Meeting Doug was a warm experience. I haven’t been around him but I could see how happy you were together. God will show you the way through this.
Bonnie Decker
Friend
September 29, 2020
Debbie, - We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Phil & Darlene Ribbing
Friend
