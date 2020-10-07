my most sincere sympsthy to doug's wife and family.. so shocked to read about his passing. i worked with doug when i too worked at st elizabeth's hospital in spite of working in education and training and I. T. dept where i taught doug the patient care system to chart his notes! always very kind and friendly. liked him a lot and know his job could be stressful at times. again prayers and good thoughts for all of you and may your grief lessen in time!

joanne jung