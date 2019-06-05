Douglas Edwards Douglas H. Edwards, 71, of Belleville, IL, born July 12, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Before his retirement, Doug worked at the family business, Edwards Equipment in Belleville. Although he was supposed to be out selling equipment, he preferred to tell a few jokes and drink a beer with his customers. Doug loved to fish. Anyone who fished with him knew that if Doug was in control of the trolling motor, he would be the only one catching fish that day. Doug's greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. Spending time outdoors with the grandkids usually turned out with the motto of "the amount of fun you had was determined by the amount of mud on your clothes." The grandkids just thought they were having fun, not realizing they were making memories. He spent a good deal of time planning his annual Christmas display. He enjoyed watching all the people who drove by to see his display. Doug was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junior H. and Bettina N., nee Calia, Edwards; and his sister, Dawn Bakse. Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie (Philip) Tegtmeier and Teresa (Carl) Wasem; his former wife, Linda Davinroy; his bonus daughter, Danielle, nee Alves, Jackson; five grandchildren, Katherine Tegtmeier, Abigail Tegtmeier, Caitlin DeClue-Wasem, Morgan Wasem and Max Wasem; one brother, Gary (Dorothy) Edwards; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Collin (Denise) Bakse, Keith (Sharon) Butler, Diane Verner, Ramona (Paul) Felch and Sharon Edwards; niece and nephews; and his childhood friend, Dennis Hatton. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Gateway Area Chapter, 12125 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 320, St. Louis, MO 63141. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



