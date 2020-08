RUSHING - Douglas "Doug" Kent Rushing, 63, of Marissa, IL; born on December 21, 1956 in Red Bud, IL; passed away August 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.A visitation will be held at the Methodist Church in Marissa, IL on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-5pm. Services will be held at the Methodist Church in Marissa, IL on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 5pm. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



