Douglas Savage
Douglas Savage Douglas "Doc" Savage, of Fairview Heights, IL, born in Carmi, IL on January 18, 1943 died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Doc loved to spend time sitting on a lake fishing, camping and his trips to the ocean. He took great pleasure and peace listening to the birds and all the sounds of nature daily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Georgia, nee Womack, Savage; brother, George Carson Savage; father-in-law, Phillip Carpenter, and special cousin, Bruce Brown. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Julie of Fairview Heights, IL; daughter, Leah (Dave) Garrison of Collinsville, IL, step-son, David (Kelly) Tabor of Pocahontas, IL, step-daughter, Lisa (Dan) Witkus of Belleville, IL; sister, Donna Holcomb and family; mother-in-law, Mary Carpenter; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Matt Groshart; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Julia Carpenter; special grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Alison, Jordyn, Nolan, Colin; dear nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Audubon Society. Funeral: Private family arrangements. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
