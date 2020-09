UPPLE - Douglas D. Upple, age 77, of Wood River, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton. He was born October 20, 1942. Due to the COVID restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held with immediate family only. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



