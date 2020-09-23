1/1
Doward Dawson
Doward Dawson Doward J. Dawson, 84, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, May 30, 1936, in Omaha, NE, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence. Doward worked as a Projectionist for General Cinema Corporation (GCC). He was a member of First Christian Church, Belleville IL and was a former Deacon at the church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doward and Grace, nee Thompson, Dawson of Omaha, NE. Surviving are his wife, Barbara A., nee Bailey, Dawson of Belleville, IL, 2 sons, John D. Dawson of Granite City, IL and Michael W. (Kathryn) Dawson of Arnold, MO, 2 sisters, Neva V. Walton of Coolidge, AZ and Dorene M. Taft of Mesa, AZ. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Christian Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Christian Church, Belleville, IL with Pastor Doug Hargrave officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
