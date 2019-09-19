|
Dowell Holdgraf Dowell E. Holdgraf, 70, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, August 11, 1949, in Houston, TX, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence. Dowell was a member of Signal Hill United Methodist Church Belleville Illinois. He was the board of Directors for the Lessie Bates Davis House. He had a long career in commercial copier sales. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice B. Holdgraf, Sr. and Jean, nee Dowell, Holdgraf; sister; Elizabeth Carol Holdgraf. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth nee Martin, Holdgraf of Belleville, IL: daughter, Kinsey E. Holdgraf of Belleville, IL; brothers, Maurice B. (Leanna) Holdgraf, Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Michael R. (Mary K. ) Holdgraf of Fairway, KS; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Michael) Delia of Edwardsville, IL, Abigail (Martin) Ercoline of Mesa, AZ, Rachael (Walsh) Keeley of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, William (SoYoung) Martin of Universiry Place, WA; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center CB1204 7425 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63105 Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Francis officiating. Private family interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019