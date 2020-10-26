Doy Tuma
December 18, 1946 - October 23, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Doy Tuma, nee Sheldon, 73, of Waterloo, IL, born December 18, 1946, in Woodlawn, IL, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO.
Doy began her nursing career as an LPN in Texas. Upon her return to Belleville, Doy worked for Memorial Hospital before accepting a position as a dialysis nurse at Renal Care. She went on to complete her studies in nursing, becoming an RN in 1991. Doy cared for many patients and their families throughout her 35 year nursing career. She also cared for her mother through her battle with Alzheimers. Doy developed lifelong friendships throughout her career.
Doy met John, the love of her life 10 years ago. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Doy will be remembered by many for her beautiful smile, big heart, generosity, kindness and warmth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Omar and Evelyn, nee Jackson, Sheldon; and two brothers, Alan Sheldon and Merritt Sheldon.
Surviving are her husband of three years, John Rullkoetter, whom she married on June 17, 2017.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the National Kidney Foundation
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.