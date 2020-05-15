Doyle Clubb
CLUBB- Doyle "Doc" Clubb Sr., 75, of Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Private family interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. A Celebration of Life for Doc will be held for family and friends at a later date when it is safe for all to congregate. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2020.
