CLUBB- Doyle "Doc" Clubb Sr., 75, of Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Private family interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. A Celebration of Life for Doc will be held for family and friends at a later date when it is safe for all to congregate. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.



